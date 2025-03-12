New Seasons Of WHYY’s Flicks and Quick Pics With Patrick Stoner Premiere Nationwide, Summer 2025

52 episodes of each available to public television stations beginning July 25, 2025



PHILADELPHIA, March 10, 2025 — Hosted by Patrick Stoner, an all-new season of FLICKS – the short interview program featuring actors and series/filmmakers discussing the art and craft of filmmaking produced by WHYY in Philadelphia – launches this summer on public television stations nationwide.

Exploring the latest films and series from Hollywood, through insightful discussions with directors, writers, and actors, film critic and producer Stoner goes beyond the basics of a celebrity interview and uncovers the underlying themes and creative processes that shape each project.

“Throughout the years, I have been fascinated by the detail and work these talented individuals put into their craft. It is a pleasure bringing audiences new ways of understanding films and series,” said Stoner.

Each week, Stoner provides up-to-the-minute coverage of top films and series, stars and moviemakers. His signature programs are — the three-minute FLICKS, capturing interviews with the stars and film/series makers; and the one-minute QUICK PICS, a “best bet” film and series recommendation filler also airing nationally on public television stations.

The proliferation of video teleconferencing has been a huge boon for Stoner and FLICKS. “My mandate,” said Stoner, “is film craft…and video chats gives me far more choices – I can pick a combination of well-known names and create something that could be of interest to the audiences in terms of filmmaking.”

A timely mix of Hollywood dramas, comedies, and action/adventure films and series, Stoner’s programs cover series and movies that premier throughout the year. These features are available to public television stations to air as interstitials throughout their schedules, including prime time.

“At the moment, I think the focus on something artistic – that has lasting value beyond this particular time in our lives…is something that people perhaps yearn for and appreciate,” said Stoner.

FLICKS and QUICK PICS are produced by WHYY in Philadelphia and nationally distributed by American Public Television. FLICKS is posted on the national PBS website at www.pbs.org/show/flicks. For more information, please visit WHYY.org/flicks.

Patrick Stoner has a B.A. in Theatre and Speech from the College of William and Mary in Virginia, an M.A. in Drama from the University of Virginia, and has completed his doctoral courses in the PhD Program in Drama at the Graduate Center of the City University of New York. He is a member of the Critics’ Choice Association and in the Hall of Fame of the Philadelphia Broadcasters.

About WHYY

WHYY, the Philadelphia region’s leading public media provider, has served southeastern Pennsylvania, southern New Jersey and all of Delaware for more than 70 years. WHYY’s mission is to engage audiences, expand perspectives and empower communities through lifelong learning, truthful reporting, healthy dialogue and amplification of diverse voices. The station’s national production and presentation roster for public media includes Fresh Air with Terry Gross & Tonya Mosely, the Peabody Award-winning weekday magazine of contemporary arts and issues; the children’s arts education series Albie’s Elevator and The Infinite Art Hunt; and a variety of documentaries, series, and specials. For more information, visit WHYY.org.