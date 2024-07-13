Live updates: Trump says he is fine after apparent gunfire at Pa. rally
Follow WHYY News for ongoing live updates.
What you need to know
-
Pa. Gov. Shapiro: Political violence ‘absolutely unacceptable’
Jul. 13, 2024 7:30 pm
-
Trump whisked away after apparent gunfire at Pa. rally
Jul. 13, 2024 6:55 pm
Lawmakers in Pennsylvania swiftly condemned political violence after apparent gunshots rang out at a Butler, Pennsylvania rally — prompting Secret Service to whisk former President Donald Trump off stage.
“Violence targeted at any political party or political leader is absolutely unacceptable,” Gov. Josh Shapiro posted to X. “It has no place in Pennsylvania or the United States.I have been briefed on the situation.”
Shapiro said that Pennsylvania State Police are on the scene in Butler County and working with federal and local officials.
U.S. Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick, who represents Bucks County in the 1st Congressional District, said he is “praying for President Trump, his family, all in attendance at the rally, and our country,” adding that “political violence has no justification or any place in America—against anyone, for any reason, at any time.”
Donald Trump’s campaign said in a statement that he was “fine” after being whisked off the stage at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania after apparent gunshots rang through the crowd.
“President Trump thanks law enforcement and first responders for their quick action during this heinous act,” spokesman Steven Cheung said in a statement. “He is fine and is being checked out at a local medical facility. More details will follow.”
The former president and presumptive Republican nominee was showing off a chart of border crossing numbers during his last rally before the Republican National Convention opens Monday when bangs started ringing through the crowd. Trump could be seen reaching with his right hand toward his neck. There appeared to be blood on his face.
He quickly ducked behind the riser as agents from his protective detail rushed the stage and screams were heard in the crowd of several thousand people. The bangs continued as agents tended to him on stage.
The crowd cheered as he got back up and pumped his fist.
His motorcade has since left the venue. His condition was not immediately known.
Police began vacating the fairgrounds shortly after Trump left the stage in what local officers described as a crime scene.
The U.S. Secret Service and other law enforcement agencies did not immediately respond to messages.
President Joe Biden has been briefed on the incident, the White House said.
House Speaker Mike Johnson posted on X, the website formerly known as Twitter, that he was praying for Trump.