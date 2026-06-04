    Sports In America

    You Don’t Need to Be Flashy To Become a Legend. Just Ask Michael Cooper

    Air Date: June 5, 2026 2:00 pm
    Listen 52:16

    There are just two teams left in the fight to become NBA champions this year, and they are two teams that no one expected to get this far: the New York Knicks and the San Antonio Spurs. What can we expect from this underdog matchup? We’ll talk it out with Marcus Thompson, a lead columnist who covers the NBA at The Athletic.

    Then we’ll hear from someone who’s no stranger to NBA championships: Michael Cooper. He played for the Los Angeles Lakers in the ‘80s, during an era of basketball defined by flashy moves and a run-and-gun style of play. Powerhouse players like Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Magic Johnson were at the forefront. But in the background was Michael Cooper, silently but consistently delivering a defense that cemented their legacy.

    This week, we sit down with Michael Cooper to learn about how he turned a behind-the-scenes role into one worthy of a highlight reel. He’ll also talk through the insecurity he faced as a young player making it in the league, and how he moved past it to become an NBA Hall of Famer.

    Show Notes

  • COOP: The Making of a Showtime Lakers Legend | Michael Cooper and Jake Uitti
  • Michael Cooper’s Defensive Career Highlights | Basketball Action
  • Despite His Success in 12 Years With Lakers, Michael Cooper Never Quite Believed He Was Good Enough For them | LA Times
  • The Knicks-Spurs NBA Finals seemed unlikely before the playoffs. They saw it coming | The Athletic
  • Victor Wembanyama on Gregg Popovich after Game 7: “He goes through some things we can’t even imagine | YouTube

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