Episode 1: You don’t have to drop a bombListen 16:12
Forty years ago, the City of Philadelphia used a helicopter to drop a satchel bomb the size of a backpack on a group of residents. For the first time, a helicopter pilot who flew the route ahead of the bombing shares his story. He advised the city that “the bunker’s no threat.” And yet, the city dropped the deadly bomb on May 13, 1985.
