    Peak Travel

    You Can Visit All Seven Continents. But Should You?

    Air Date: April 8, 2025
    Listen 27:50

    For many travelers, Antarctica is a bucket-list destination, a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to touch all seven continents. In 2023, a record-breaking 100,000 tourists made the trip. But the journey begs a fundamental question: What do we risk by traveling to a place that is supposed to be uninhabited by humans? And as the climate warms, should we really be going to Antarctica in the first place?

    Show Notes

