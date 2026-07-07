Watershed moment for soccer in America?
Our home team is officially out of the running for the 2026 FIFA World Cup... so why do some people say Americans are still winning?Listen 51:10
After a bruising 4-1 loss to Belgium, hopes of a World Cup crown for the U.S. Men’s National Team have been officially dashed. But some say Americans have already won.
When the U.S. hosted the Men’s FIFA World Cup in 1994, the American soccer fanbase paled in comparison to the rest of the world. Since then, leagues have been founded, superstars like David Beckham, Lionel Messi and Megan Rapinoe have captivated American audiences, and digital media has created more ways of tuning in. According to a recent survey by The Economist, more Americans claim soccer as their top sport than baseball, hockey, tennis or golf.
This time around, soccer fever has taken hold. Host cities like Philly have pulled out all the stops and watch parties are overflowing with longtime fans and newcomers alike.
So is this the watershed moment American soccer fans have been waiting for? Will popularity in the sport continue to rise after all the international star power heads home? And will the partisan spat over President Trump and the revocation of the red card leave any lasting impact beyond a 24-hour news cycle?
Today, we’re tackling the biggest soccer tournament in the world and the future of American soccer.
Guests:
- José Nuñez, Philadelphia Union beat reporter and contributor to MLSsoccer.com covering the World Cup matches in Philadelphia.
- Alex Shephard, senior editor of The New Republic and co-creator of “Golden Goal,” a single-issue magazine about the World Cup.
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