Will My Doctor Be a Bot? AI and the Future of Medicine

Artificial Intelligence is already guiding surgeons in operating rooms; it’s used to read image scans or take notes during your doctor’s visit. And the pace of AI integration is only getting faster. So what will health care look like in the next 10 to 20 years? Will we consult with an AI-powered doctor before we see our primary care physician or a specialist? Will it give more patients access to cutting-edge care?

On this episode; a conversation with physician Robert Wachter on the future of medicine. He’s the chair of the Department of Medicine at the University of California, San Francisco and author of “A Giant Leap: How AI Is Transforming Healthcare and What That Means for Our Future.”