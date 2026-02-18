Will My Doctor Be a Bot? AI and the Future of Medicine

Physician and author Robert Wachter joins us to discuss what AI-powered health care will look like in the near future.

Air Date: February 18, 2026
Listen 37:33
A doctor uses breast imaging AI to get a second opinion on mammography ultrasounds. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

A doctor uses breast imaging AI to get a second opinion on mammography ultrasounds. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

Artificial Intelligence is already guiding surgeons in operating rooms; it’s used to read image scans or take notes during your doctor’s visit. And the pace of AI integration is only getting faster. So what will health care look like in the next 10 to 20 years? Will we consult with an AI-powered doctor before we see our primary care physician or a specialist? Will it give more patients access to cutting-edge care?

On this episode; a conversation with physician Robert Wachter on the future of medicine. He’s the chair of the Department of Medicine at the University of California, San Francisco and author of “A Giant Leap: How AI Is Transforming Healthcare and What That Means for Our Future.”

WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.

Brought to you by The Pulse

The Pulse

Hosted by Maiken Scott

Subscribe for free

You may also like

Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

Together we can reach 100% of WHYY’s fiscal year goal

Donate
Learn about WHYY Member benefits
Ways to Donate