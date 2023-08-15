Why We Love Mascots, Covid Update, ‘Schooled’

There’s a small uptick in Covid-19 cases in our region and a new variant. We’ll get the latest on infections and boosters as summer winds down and kids head back to school with Philadelphia Health Commissioner Cheryl Bettigole.

What’s the secret to creating a timeless mascot like the Phillie Phanatic? We’re talking to Dave Raymond, the man who first donned that green costume and has since helped create over a hundred characters, about the enduring tradition of mascots, the over-the-top fun and memories they make, and how they bring cities together.

In WHYY’s podcast Schooled, host Aubri Juhasz explores the stark differences in Pennsylvania’s public schools. We’ll listen to part one of a special series exploring the landmark case that ruled the Commonwealth’s school funding system unconstitutional.