    Sports In America

    Why Landon Donovan Forgave his Father

    As the 2026 World Cup comes to a close, we sit down with two key figures in bringing the beautiful game to the United States.

    Air Date: July 17, 2026 2:00 pm
    Listen 51:46
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    As the 2026 World Cup comes to a close, we sit down with two key figures in bringing the beautiful game to the United States.

    First, we hear from former U.S Soccer President Alan Rothenberg, the architect of the 1994 World Cup, who was a key figure in the World Cup back to the United States this year. He walks us through what this year’s competition could mean for the future of soccer in our country.

    Then, we dive deep with U.S. soccer legend Landon Donovan. Six-time MLS Cup Champion and the U.S. men’s all-time leader in goals and assists, Landon has single-handedly changed how we view soccer in America. But after his 16-year career, one of the toughest challenges he faced was confronting his relationship with his father. We’ll get into Landon’s new self-titled memoir, which shows how an under-privileged kid from Southern California can grow up to be one of the best soccer players the United States has seen.

    Show Notes

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