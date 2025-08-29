Why It’s Time to Rethink Productivity

It’s something we’ve all said to ourselves at some time or other: “I just have to get through this week” — as if next week will magically be different. If we can just answer all of our emails, keep all of the balls in the air, cross off enough tasks on our to-do lists, then we’ll finally be on top of things.

It seems like we’re constantly trying to squeeze more from our workdays. But is maximum productivity really an achievable, or even desirable, goal? Or are we missing the bigger picture, because we’re so buried in little tasks?

On this episode, we explore productivity — what works, what doesn’t, and how we can reshape it in a changing world. We hear about “Move, Think, Rest,” an approach that helped author Natalie Nixon redefine her relationship with work. We’ll explore how ADHD can affect employee performance, and hear about the impact of cuts to research grants on the output of scientists in the U.S.

ALSO HEARD: