    Sports In America

    Why Bomani Jones Won’t ‘Stick to Sports’

    Air Date: March 20, 2026 2:00 pm
    Listen 51:45

    Just after the closing ceremonies of the Olympics in Milan, we sat down with Emmy award-winning commentator Bomani Jones for a special live recording.

    We get into FBI director Kash Patel’s locker room antics after the US men’s team won gold, why Bomani calls them the “whiter Olympics,” and we ask who gets to define America as the US gets ready to host the World Cup this summer.

    We also sit down with producers Paula Lavigne and Dan Arruda from ESPN’s 30 for 30 Podcasts to discuss their latest true crime series, “Murder at the U,” which investigates the killing of former Miami Hurricanes star Bryan Pata and the 20-year saga of trying to find justice for him and his family.

    Show Notes

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