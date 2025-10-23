White Yak, Casa Mexico, Nunzio
Kae Lani talks to three guests about Nepalese momos, Mexican barbacoa, and an elevated Jersey red sauce joint.
Kae Lani sits down with three Check, Please! fans: a scientist with a cozy Nepalese momo spot, an attorney who’s loyal to 9th Street’s renowned Mexican joint, and customer service rep who knows where to find the swankiest Italian BYOB in Jersey. Come hungry and check out this episode’s global flavors.
