What’s at stake in the government shutdown?

Tonight at 12:01 a.m., the federal government is set to shut down unless Congressional Republicans and Democrats can reach a funding agreement. As of now, both sides remain at an impasse.

Republicans need support from a handful of Senate Democrats to reach the 60-vote threshold required to pass a temporary funding bill, a continuing resolution (CR), that would extend current federal funding levels into November. But Democrats have their own conditions: they want to see an extension of Obamacare subsidies and a rollback of certain Medicaid cuts before they agree to sign on.

Government shutdowns are nothing new in Washington. In 2018, during President Donald Trump’s first term, the nation endured a 34-day shutdown—the longest in U.S. history. If no deal is reached this time, most federal agencies will close their doors, and nonessential workers will be furloughed. The President has also warned of potential mass firings.

In this episode, we break down the state of the negotiations, the political risks for both parties, and the potential impact a shutdown could have on the country and on our region. How might it affect you? And who do you think voters will hold responsible for any disruptions?

Guests:

Senator Lisa Blunt Rochester, U.S. Senator serving Delaware

Jonathan Tamari, Senior Congress reporter for Bloomberg Government

Domenico Montanaro, NPR’s senior political editor/correspondent