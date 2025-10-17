We Love Music
From community choirs to record producers, this episode shares inspiring musical stories.
It’s all about music in this episode! Enjoy the sounds of the Fishtown Choir and the Anna Crusis Feminist Choir. A new generation of accordion players are nurtured at the Acme Accordion School, while the Community College of Philadelphia’s Piano Technician Certificate provides training for piano tuners. Discover Lil Drummaboy Recording and unique performer, Harrikiri, plus April Mae & the June Bugs eco-friendly Boogie Bus.
