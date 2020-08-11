    Valerie DuPont

    Air Date: August 11, 2020

    “A Few Words”

    With soulfully sweet vocals and richly crafted tales, singer-songwriter Valerie DuPont brings a unique twist to indie pop/folk. Valerie’s rhythmic, melodic songs weave themes of loves lost and found, and a range of hopes and wishes, with references to superheroes, angels, indoor gardening, Christmas, a missing turtle, trains, and more threaded in between.

    She has performed at the Haverford Music Festival, Singer-Songwriter Cape May, Arts in the Park, the Folk Project Spring Acoustic Getaway, house concerts, and local venues. Hear her self-titled five-song EP on Spotify, iTunes, and other streaming sites now.

    Brought to you by House Concert Series

