Update: Banned

For the first time since Philadelphia’s mass vaccine rollout came to a screeching halt more than a year ago, the CEO of the startup in charge of that rollout is facing legal consequences.

The Pennsylvania Attorney General has filed a civil complaint against Andrei Doroshin, claiming he broke a number of laws during his time as the head of Philly Fighting COVID. If the courts approve the settlement agreement, Andrei will be banned from doing similar work in the state for the next 10 years, and he’ll be on the hook for $30,000 in restitution.

In this bonus episode of Half Vaxxed, we’ll break down exactly how the AG says Andrei broke the law. We’ll also ask why these consequences are coming down now — and if the courts approve the settlement, will the punishment fit the crime?

Read the transcript for this episode.