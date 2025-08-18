Trump places DC police under federal control; Zelenskyy in the US – news roundtable

Zelenskyy meets Trump Monday to discuss. Meanwhile, Trump put Washington, D.C. police under federal control, hinting at nationwide expansion. A panel of journalists discuss.

Air Date: August 18, 2025 12:00 pm
Left: President Trump and President Zelenskyy. Right: President Trump and President Putin (Photo Credit: AP News)

In a meeting last week with President Donald Trump, Russian President Vladimir Putin said he would end the war if Ukraine handed over the Donbas region to Moscow. Monday, President Trump meets with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the White House to discuss the deal. 

Also last week, National Guard troops and federal agents were deployed to Washington, D.C. in what the president describes as an effort to combat crime. The federal forces assumed control of the D.C. Metropolitan police and Trump hinted at similar actions in other cities.

These major stories are unfolding as immigration raids continue across the country, industries navigate new tariffs and a redistricting fight in Texas and California intensifies. On this episode of Studio 2, we’ll break down the top national political headlines. 

Guests:

Shrai Popat, politics reporter for the Guardian US

Brakkton Booker, national political correspondent for Politico

