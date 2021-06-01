‘Traveling Black:’ the fight for freedom on roads, rail, and in the air

Air Date: June 1, 2021 10:00 am

University of Pennsylvania historian MIA BAY explores the fight for freedom on the roads, rail, and in the sky in her new book, Traveling Black: A Story of Race and Resistance. After emancipation and as mass transportation systems developed, Black Americans had hopes of free mobility but they were quickly quashed by white supremacy and Jim Crow laws on trains, buses, planes and along highways. Bay joins us to tell the story of the rise in travel segregation and the fight for equality on the road and in courts.

