    Toni Morrison

    Air Date: September 19, 2025
    Listen 52:42
    Toni Morrison is one of the most decorated novelists in American history, known for titles including “The Bluest Eye” and “Beloved.”

    She was the first Black woman to win the Nobel Prize in Literature, with the committee saying her work “gives life to an essential aspect of American reality.”

    On this edition of Radio Times Rewind, we return to Marty Moss Coane’s 2003 interview with Morrison to discuss the novel she had out at the time, called “Love,” as well as insights into her writing process.

