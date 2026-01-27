    Sports In America

    Tom Coughlin’s Measure of a Life Well Lived

    Air Date: January 30, 2026 2:00 pm
    Listen 51:02

    Tom Coughlin’s first Super Bowl was one of the most famous games in NFL history. It pitted the New York Giants, considered massive underdogs at the time, against the New England Patriots, who hadn’t lost a game all season. To many people, the Giants seemed doomed from the start.

    But Coughlin and his team showed that with discipline and determination, anything was possible. Tom Coughlin is a three-time Super Bowl Champion, NFL Coach of the Year, and, more recently, a 2026 Pro Football Hall of Fame semifinalist. But perhaps the most important title he’s had is that of caregiver to his wife Judy, who passed away in November 2022 after a long battle with a rare brain disorder.

    In this episode, Coach Coughlin talks us through that first Super Bowl with the Giants. We learn about his meticulous old-school style of coaching and how staying by his wife’s side in her final days changed his perspective on success.

    Show Notes

