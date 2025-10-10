    You Oughta Know

    Time for A Night Out 

    We have a night on the town with Landsdowne Theater, Don't Tell Comedy, The Declaration's Journey and more! 

    Air Date: October 10, 2025

    You Oughta Know’s night on the town includes a visit to the reopened Lansdowne Theater, a mysterious line-up of comics at Don’t Tell Comedy, and The Declaration’s Journey, an exhibition examining the Declaration of Independence. We also take in the National Park Service’s preparations for the 250th Anniversary of American Independence, and Ahava Memorials, which honors loved ones through art.

    WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.

    Brought to you by You Oughta Know

    You Oughta Know

    You Oughta Know is your guide to what’s happening in the Philadelphia region.

    Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

    Together we can reach 100% of WHYY’s fiscal year goal

    Donate
    Learn about WHYY Member benefits
    Ways to Donate