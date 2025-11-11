    Sports In America

    Tim Hardaway on Fatherhood, Failure, and Forgiveness

    Air Date: November 11, 2025
    Listen 51:07

    Hall of Famer Tim Hardaway had a stellar career in the NBA, from his time with Run TMC on the Warriors to the epic Heat/Knicks rivalry in the late 90’s. But maybe the biggest accomplishment in Tim’s career was the time he admitted he was wrong. This week, we talk about his new memoir “Killer Crossover,” where Tim tells us about honing his craft in his hometown of Chicago, how his life on the court has changed his relationship with his son, and the ways his toughness on the court translated directly to his accountability off of it.

