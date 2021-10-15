They’re Back! In-Person Learning & Work

In-person learning and work are posing new challenges for some. On this episode of You Oughta Know, we look at how our children are handling the classroom with COVID guidelines. Plus, AAA’s Jana Tidwell gives us advice on how to avoid aggressive drivers on our ride to and from work. Then, a local non-profit asks the question, why are there so few statues for women in Philadelphia? And get your taste buds ready. Billy Penn introduces us to lard bread and tells us where we can buy it in Philly.