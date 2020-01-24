They are watching you

Guests: Hannah Bloch-Wehba, Sam Biddle

Increasingly we are all on candid camera. Our habits, movements, and faces are being captured by surveillance cameras on your neighbor’s porch, on city streets, on storefronts, or someone’s phone. And with advances in facial recognition technology, these devices, apps and algorithms know exactly who we are. This hour we look at the explosion of surveillance technology in the United States and around the world and the questions and concerns they raises about civil liberties and privacy. Our guests are SAM BIDDLE, technology reporter for The Intercept, and HANNAH BLOCH-WEHBA, an assistant professor at Drexel Kline School of Law.