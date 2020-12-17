The Traveler’s Mindset: Rick Steves Stays Home

On this episode of You Oughta Know, Shirley catches up with beloved PBS travel host, Rick Steves, and learns how Covid-19 impacted his 2020 plans. Normally, Rick lives out of his suitcase about four months of the year; now, he brings his “traveler’s mindset” to home activities. Next, we head to Suburban Square Shopping Center, where they’re decking the halls with festively dressed reindeer. Clothing designer and educator ChaCha Hudson shares her process for dressing these masked, fashionable reindeer. Plant-based chef, Char Nolan, invites us to her kitchen to create quick and easy vegan appetizers like polenta sliders. We head to the South Street Bridge to meet CHOP nurse practitioner Katie Castello, who has been chalking inspiring messages since the beginning of the pandemic. Learn about ACCT Philly’s Pet Food Pantry that supports community members facing economic challenges to keep their pets fed and safe in their homes, then meet Dilly, CHOP’s resident therapy dog. Plus, discover your next staycation spot, Historic Smithville.