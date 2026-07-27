    The Source Episode 3

    WHYY News staffers Sophia Schmidt, Kimberly Paynter, Emily Neil and Jennifer Lynn, as well as freelance journalist Katrina Janco contributed to this episode.

    Air Date: July 27, 2026
    Listen 25:30
    Logo for The Source, from WHYY News

    The Source episode three explores the impact of a Camden junkyard on its neighborhood. Moreover, this podcast features Black women who sold pepperpot soup on the cobblestone streets of colonial Philadelphia 250 years ago, a Bucks County farm working to fight food hunger and a bilingual soccer anthem created in Philly. WHYY News staffers Sophia Schmidt, Kimberly Paynter, Emily Neil and Jennifer Lynn, as well as freelance journalist Katrina Janco contributed to this episode, which is hosted by Kenny Cooper.

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