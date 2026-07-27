The Source Episode 3

The Source episode three explores the impact of a Camden junkyard on its neighborhood. Moreover, this podcast features Black women who sold pepperpot soup on the cobblestone streets of colonial Philadelphia 250 years ago, a Bucks County farm working to fight food hunger and a bilingual soccer anthem created in Philly. WHYY News staffers Sophia Schmidt, Kimberly Paynter, Emily Neil and Jennifer Lynn, as well as freelance journalist Katrina Janco contributed to this episode, which is hosted by Kenny Cooper.