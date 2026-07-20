The Source Episode 2
This episode features stories by WHYY News reporters Sophia Schmidt, Tom MacDonald, Cris Barrish and P. Kenneth Burns.Listen 21:28
The second episode of The Source explores how the city of Philadelphia prepares for heat waves, the impact of the MOVE bombing amid its 40th anniversary, why creative learning and musical instruction can yield positive future outcomes for New Jersey students and how a senior help line has made a profound impact in Delaware. WHYY Reporters Sophia Schmidt, Tom MacDonald, Cris Barrish and P. Kenneth Burns contributed to this episode.
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