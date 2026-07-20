    The Source Episode 2

    This episode features stories by WHYY News reporters Sophia Schmidt, Tom MacDonald, Cris Barrish and P. Kenneth Burns.

    Air Date: July 20, 2026
    Listen 21:28
    Logo for The Source, from WHYY News

    The second episode of The Source explores how the city of Philadelphia prepares for heat waves, the impact of the MOVE bombing amid its 40th anniversary, why creative learning and musical instruction can yield positive future outcomes for New Jersey students and how a senior help line has made a profound impact in Delaware. WHYY Reporters Sophia Schmidt, Tom MacDonald, Cris Barrish and P. Kenneth Burns contributed to this episode.

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