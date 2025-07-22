The self-driving car revolution

Waymo introduced its self-driving cabs to Philadelphia this summer. The autonomous driving technology company is testing robotaxis on downtown city streets and highways after successful runs in Austin and San Francisco – where the rides are becoming more popular.

Tesla’s already launched a driverless ride-hailing service in Austin with plans to expand. But the company is facing lawsuits over accidents tied to its autopilot feature – adding to some passengers’ safety concerns. There are also questions about what will happen to rideshare drivers and public transit long-term if self-driving cars take over the road.

Even with mixed public sentiment, Amazon, Lyft and other companies are betting on autonomous vehicles. Is the driverless car revolution finally here? And would you take a ride in one?

On this episode of Studio 2, we look at the evolution and future of self-driving cars.

Guests

Aarian Marshall, Staff writer at Wired covering transportation and technology

Erick Guerra, Professor of City and Regional Planning at the University of Pennsylvania