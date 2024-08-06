    Peak Travel

    The Porters of Machu Picchu

    Air Date: August 6, 2024
    Peru’s tourism industry is best known for Machu Picchu, a wonder of the world, where adventurers go for a once-in-a-lifetime hike. But the porters who carry the industry on their backs are often abused and exploited.

    Show Notes

    Peak Travel reveals how travel affects local communities in hot-spot destinations around the world.

