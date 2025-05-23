    The Melody: Piano – Elijah Orlenko

    Air Date: May 23, 2025

    With his fascination and curiosity towards all forms of art and science the piano was a piece of cake. On this episode of On Stage at Curtis we meet Elijah Orlenko who comes from a family of musicians. Dueting with his older sister, he never missed a melodic moment to shine. Elijah has received top prizes at the Isabel Bader Competition, the LA Young Musicians International Competition as well as several competitions across Canada.

