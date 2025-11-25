    Sports In America

    The Man Behind the Tush Push

    Air Date: November 25, 2025
    Listen 51:05

    It’s the most successful and the most maddening play in professional football right now: the tush push. If you’re a football fan, you have probably seen the play in action — the one where the Philadelphia Eagles seem to push their quarterback Jalen Hurts over the line to gain a first down, or to score. But you might not know its surprising backstory. In this episode, we bring you the man who helped create this controversial play: Richie Gray, a former rugby coach from a small town in Scotland. Richie tells us how he made his way into the NFL, what he thinks about the tush push controversy, and what makes the play so unstoppable.

