The Magnificent, Striking Horn: Martina Smith

Native Philadelphian horn player Martina Smith believes music is good for the mind, body and soul. Martina speaks fondly regarding her experience playing with All-City Philadelphia Orchestra during her high school years and her participation with All City as a student at the Curtis Institute of Music.

She performs with two chamber ensembles; Concerto for Two Horns in E-flat major, attributed to Joseph Haydn and an arrangement by horn player Andrew Stump of Frank Sinatra’s The Christmas Waltz.