    The Magnificent, Striking Horn: Martina Smith

    Air Date: November 12, 2020

    Native Philadelphian horn player Martina Smith believes music is good for the mind, body and soul. Martina speaks fondly regarding her experience playing with All-City Philadelphia Orchestra during her high school years and her participation with All City as a student at the Curtis Institute of Music.

    She performs with two chamber ensembles; Concerto for Two Horns in E-flat major, attributed to Joseph Haydn and an arrangement by horn player Andrew Stump of Frank Sinatra’s The Christmas Waltz.

    Brought to you by On Stage at Curtis

    Experience student recitals by today's finest young classical musicians on the stage of Field Concert Hall at the Curtis Institute of Music.

