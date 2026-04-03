The human need for intimacy

Justin Garcia is a sex researcher visited a brothel in Nevada as part of his work. Browsing the menu of available sex acts, the most expensive one caught his eye. It was called the White Whale, or the Girlfriend Experience. The manager explained that sex wasn’t necessarily part of what was on offer, but “you’ll get a hell of a cuddle.” What the clients were buying was intimacy!

This week: why the need for intimacy is vital for our wellbeing and has helped us survive as a species.

It’s a question that Garcia explores about in his new book, The Intimate Animal: the Science of Sex, Fidelity and why we Live and Die for Love.

He’s an evolutionary biologist and executive director of The Kinsey Institute, one of the world’s leading organizations for the study of sexuality. We’ll talk about the push and pull of intimacy.