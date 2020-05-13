Coronavirus Pandemic

The battle over the United States Postal Service

Air Date: May 13, 2020
(Danya Henninger/Billy Penn)

(Danya Henninger/Billy Penn)

The latest institution to face financial ruin in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic is one of America’s oldest and most popular agencies: The United States Postal Service. Yet despite enjoying a 90% approval rating among Americans, the USPS has become a personal target of President Trump, who has threatened to deny the agency financial support unless they increase their package rates. The history of the USPS is long and, at times, radical. The New Yorker‘s CASEY CEP joins us to delve into this history and the agency’s future as well as reflect on her experience growing up in a USPS union household. But first, JACOB BOGAGE gives us the latest updates on the state of the USPS, including the new postmaster general appointed last week by President Trump.

Brought to you by Radio Times

Radio Times

Radio Times

WHYY's Radio Times is an engaging and timely call-in program that tackles wide-ranging issues of concern to listeners in the Delaware Valley.

Subscribe for free

Part of the series

You may also like

Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

Help us get to 100% of our membership goal to support the reporters covering our region, the producers bringing you great local programs and the educators who teach all our children.

Donate
Learn about WHYY Member benefits
Ways to Donate