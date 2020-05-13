The latest institution to face financial ruin in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic is one of America’s oldest and most popular agencies: The United States Postal Service. Yet despite enjoying a 90% approval rating among Americans, the USPS has become a personal target of President Trump, who has threatened to deny the agency financial support unless they increase their package rates. The history of the USPS is long and, at times, radical.‘sjoins us to delve into this history and the agency’s future as well as reflect on her experience growing up in a USPS union household. But first,gives us the latest updates on the state of the USPS, including the new postmaster general appointed last week by President Trump.