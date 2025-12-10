    The Global Chain Reaction That Followed 1776

    After 1776, movements for independence spread far beyond the United States. 

    Air Date: December 10, 2025

    After 1776, movements for independence spread far beyond the United States, to Latin America, Europe, and beyond. As empires weakened, leaders looked to the language of the Declaration of Independence to challenge old systems of power. 

