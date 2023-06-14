Donate

The Forten Family, ‘Schooled’ Season Six, Harm Reduction

We'll talk about public education funding in Pa on the Schooled podcast. Then, harm reduction in response to the opioid epidemic. And, The Forten Family of Philadelphia.

Air Date: June 14, 2023 12:00 pm
Jessie Blanchard's jeep bumper shows a sticker with the slogan "Yes We Narcan," Jan. 23, 2023, in Albany, Ga. Naloxone, available as a nasal spray and in an injectable form, is a key tool in the battle against a nationwide overdose crisis. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

The first episode in the sixth season of WHYY’s podcast ‘Schooled’ has arrived – exploring the deep divide in public education in America, especially in Pa., where disparities in education funding affect hundreds of thousands of kids and their families. WHYY education reporter Aubri Juhasz joins us.

A practical discussion about substance use disorder, from harm reduction techniques in Philadelphia to what to do if you see someone experiencing an overdose. We’ll talk with Sarah Laurel, founder and executive director of Savage Sisters, which provides trauma-informed recovery housing, community outreach in Kensington and statewide education.

The inspiring life and legacy of James Forten, a free Black leader in Philadelphia during the Revolutionary War Era. Learn the remarkable contributions of his family to abolition and womens’ education with Michael Idriss, African American Interpretive Fellow at the Museum of the American Revolution.

Note: The documentary Black Founders: The Forten Family of Philadelphia airs on WHYY TV-12 Monday at 7:30pm.

