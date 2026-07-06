    The Declaration’s Journey

    The Declaration’s Journey traces the story of the Declaration of Independence.

    Air Date: July 6, 2026

    The Declaration’s Journey traces the story of the Declaration of Independence from Thomas Jefferson’s pen to movements for freedom around the world. Explore how its words inspired revolutions, challenged injustice, and continue to shape our shared pursuit of equality.

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