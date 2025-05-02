    The Crossroad – Daniel Carroll Organ

    Baseball or Classical music was the crossroad for Daniel Carroll. On this episode of On Stage at Curtis we explore his journey from the field to the concert hall.

    Air Date: May 2, 2025

    The son of a former MLB Player, naturally his path was carved out. Daniel Carroll had a different idea for his future. At some point Daniel hit a crossroad with his sports future and the future that he could only dream about. Playing the piano first left him with a great idea. Making his way to the Curtis Institute of Music, he realized the road he needed to choose. That road was the one that ended with an Organ.

    WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.

    Brought to you by On Stage at Curtis

    On Stage at Curtis

    On Stage at Curtis

    Experience student recitals by today's finest young classical musicians on the stage of Field Concert Hall at the Curtis Institute of Music.

    Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

    Together we can reach 100% of WHYY’s fiscal year goal

    Donate
    Learn about WHYY Member benefits
    Ways to Donate