The Crossroad – Daniel Carroll Organ
Baseball or Classical music was the crossroad for Daniel Carroll. On this episode of On Stage at Curtis we explore his journey from the field to the concert hall.
The son of a former MLB Player, naturally his path was carved out. Daniel Carroll had a different idea for his future. At some point Daniel hit a crossroad with his sports future and the future that he could only dream about. Playing the piano first left him with a great idea. Making his way to the Curtis Institute of Music, he realized the road he needed to choose. That road was the one that ended with an Organ.
