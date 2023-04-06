The Case for a Good Apology
Why is it so hard to say sorry? Margorie Ingall and Susan McCarthy, authors of the book "Sorry, Sorry, Sorry," share the six essential steps to a good apology.
You’d think that by the time we reach adulthood, saying you are sorry would be second nature. But many people struggle with apologies and end up sounding insincere. Marjorie Ingall and Susan McCarthy have been tracking apologies from celebrities, politicians, and others in the public eye since 2012 for their website SorryWatch. They have analyzed what makes a good apology and have boiled it down to six essential steps, which they share in their book, Sorry, Sorry, Sorry. They join us today to talk about saying sorry, the mistakes people make, why some of us apologize too much, and the benefits of a good apology.
WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.