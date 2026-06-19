The Body Remembers: Exploring the Invisible Wounds Left by Serious Illness

When someone experiences a serious medical event, the immediate focus is on survival — often followed by a mission to “get back to normal” in whatever way possible. Whether people are recovering from cancer or a car crash, we applaud those who bravely journey from illness to wellness, the patients who inspire and uplift others.

But, for a lot of people, physical recovery isn’t the final chapter in this story. Instead, they experience ongoing physical and emotional symptoms. What do our bodies and minds really need to heal after serious illness? On this episode, we explore the lingering effects of medical crises, and what true healing really means. We hear about one physician’s journey to reconnect with her body after nearly dying, what researchers are learning about medical trauma, and how a traumatic brain injury transformed the lives and marriage of a couple.