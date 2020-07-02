The Big Picture: Artist Photographs Students in Quarantine

On this episode of You Oughta Know, Shirley and Regina get prepared for the 4th of July holiday weekend with backyard fun, meatless barbecue options , and ales that every beer-drinker can enjoy. Find out how a Drexel photographer’s remote portraits of quarantined students made it to the cover of Time Magazine. Ambler, PA native Josh Towers reflects on performing as Aaron Burr in the touring production of Hamilton. Learn how to join America’s oldest social drinking club that was formed right in Old City, and hop on board the S.S United States, the retired ship that was once the world’s fastest ocean liner.