The 2020 election: updates and reflections

Today, we look at what we know so far about the results and what it tells us about the state of country, and the future of government. We’ll also discuss the record turnout, who came out for which candidate, and look at why Democrats faltered down-ballot while Republicans gained ground. Also — why, once again, were the polls so wrong? Our roundtable of guests includes ALI VALENZUELA, assistant professor of politics at Princeton University, KELLY DITTMAR, director of research for the Center for American Women in Politics at Rutgers University.