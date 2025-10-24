Technology, Arts, Games & Martial Arts

    You Oughta Know

    Air Date: October 24, 2025

    On this week’s You Oughta Know, discover how Jefferson Education is using assistive technology to help children have fun. We travel to a cultural destination on the campus of Rowan University, and Philly Mah-Jawn puts a modern spin on the 19th century tabletop game mahjong. Plus, we visit martial arts school Zhang Sah, and explore Capoeria, a form of Afro-Brazilian martial arts.

