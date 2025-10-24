Technology, Arts, Games & Martial Arts
Philly Mah-Jawn, Jefferson Education, Rowan Arts, Capoeira, Zhang Sah and more!
On this week’s You Oughta Know, discover how Jefferson Education is using assistive technology to help children have fun. We travel to a cultural destination on the campus of Rowan University, and Philly Mah-Jawn puts a modern spin on the 19th century tabletop game mahjong. Plus, we visit martial arts school Zhang Sah, and explore Capoeria, a form of Afro-Brazilian martial arts.
