Supercommunicators: The Language of Connection

Author Charles Duhigg explores the power of conversation to form deeper connections and bridge divides.

Air Date: February 23, 2024 12:00 pm

A good conversation can immediately connect you with another person, make you feel bonded to them, and bridge divides. But some people are better talkers than others. Journalist and author Charles Duhigg calls them ‘supercommunicators’ and he’s written a new book looking at the power of conversation.

In Supercommunicators, Duhigg pulls on neuroscience and psychology to explain the different types of conversation and how we can all learn to be better talkers and listeners.

