What to watch: TV critic reviews new shows and cult classics

We talk about the best shows on TV right now, from comedy to drama and everything in between. Melanie McFarland, Salon's award-winning senior culture critic joins us.

Air Date: October 31, 2024 12:00 pm
Listen 52:01
Listeners share their favorite TV shows on Hulu, Netflix, and, yes, PBS Passport.

This time on Studio 2, we chat about television shows. In hectic times, it is nice to escape the real world with some of our listeners’ favorite shows, guilty pleasures, and new discoveries. Avi and Cherri discuss the good and the bad of streaming services and shows, ranging from new releases like The Penguin to classic sitcoms like Seinfeld and Curb Your Enthusiasm.

Guest:

Melanie McFarland, Salon’s award-winning senior culture critic

 

