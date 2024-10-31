This time on Studio 2, we chat about television shows. In hectic times, it is nice to escape the real world with some of our listeners’ favorite shows, guilty pleasures, and new discoveries. Avi and Cherri discuss the good and the bad of streaming services and shows, ranging from new releases like The Penguin to classic sitcoms like Seinfeld and Curb Your Enthusiasm.

Guest:

Melanie McFarland, Salon’s award-winning senior culture critic