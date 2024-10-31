What to watch: TV critic reviews new shows and cult classics
We talk about the best shows on TV right now, from comedy to drama and everything in between. Melanie McFarland, Salon's award-winning senior culture critic joins us.Listen 52:01
This time on Studio 2, we chat about television shows. In hectic times, it is nice to escape the real world with some of our listeners’ favorite shows, guilty pleasures, and new discoveries. Avi and Cherri discuss the good and the bad of streaming services and shows, ranging from new releases like The Penguin to classic sitcoms like Seinfeld and Curb Your Enthusiasm.
Guest:
Melanie McFarland, Salon’s award-winning senior culture critic
