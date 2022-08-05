    Step into Jacqueline Kennedy’s White House at Winterthur

    Air Date: August 5, 2022

    Next on You Oughta Know, find out how a collaboration between Jackie Kennedy and Winterthur’s founder restored history and beauty to White House. Discover an urban oasis in Philly’s pocket parks. Hear the sweet sounds of success by a N.J. cigar box guitar maker. Explore the wonders of local ecosystems at The Wetlands Institute. Let the good times roll at Brooklyn Bowl Philly. Join the global celebration of Black, Brown and Indigenous artists at the BlackStar Film Festival.

    Brought to you by You Oughta Know

    You Oughta Know logo

    You Oughta Know

    You Oughta Know is your guide to what’s happening in the Philadelphia region.

    Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

    Together we can reach 100% of WHYY’s fiscal year goal

    Donate
    Learn about WHYY Member benefits
    Ways to Donate