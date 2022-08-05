Step into Jacqueline Kennedy’s White House at Winterthur
Next on You Oughta Know, find out how a collaboration between Jackie Kennedy and Winterthur’s founder restored history and beauty to White House. Discover an urban oasis in Philly’s pocket parks. Hear the sweet sounds of success by a N.J. cigar box guitar maker. Explore the wonders of local ecosystems at The Wetlands Institute. Let the good times roll at Brooklyn Bowl Philly. Join the global celebration of Black, Brown and Indigenous artists at the BlackStar Film Festival.