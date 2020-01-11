Songs from Fauré and Barber

Songs from French composer Gabriel Fauré and American composer Samuel Barber performed by mezzo-soprano Hannah Klein.

Fauré:”Après un rêve,” Op. 7, No. 1

Hannah Klein, mezzo-soprano; Reese Revak, piano

“Après un rêve,” Op. 7, No. 1 is a romantic song published in 1878 and is about a dream of romantic flight with a lover, away from the earth and “Towards the light” and wants desperately to return to the dream once the dreamer awakes.

Fauré:”Green,” Op. 58, No. 3

“Green,” Op. 58, No. 3 is also a romantic song, which describes the excitement, calmness and sweetness of a love story.

Fauré:”Au bord de l’eau,” Op. 8, No. 1

“Au bord de l’eau,” (At the water’s edge) Op. 8, No. 1 is about watching time pass and paying attention to what is happening in the present.

Fauré:”Automne,” Op. 18, No. 3

Sorrow and regret are the themes of this song. Written in 1878 it is believed that it was written during the time of Fauré engagement to be married ended.

Fauré:”Les Berceaux,” Op. 23, No. 1

The pain of watching your love one go off to sea and as you see the ships gentle rocking you are not sure your love one will return is the story of Fauré:”Les Berceaux,” (The Cradles) Op. 23, No. 1.

Fauré:”Lydia,” Op. 4, No. 2

“Lydia,” Op. 4, No. 2 is simply a love song and uses “death” or “dying” as an indirect way to express desire.

Fauré:”Soir,” Op. 83, No. 2

Fauré:”Soir,” Op. 83, No. 2 is about watching the sunset and as the evening appears brings on feelings of sadness.

Barber: Three Songs, Op. 45

Samuel Barber was an American composer of orchestral, opera, choral and piano music. He graduated from the Curtis Institute of Music in 1934. He composed Three Songs, Op 45 in 1972 for voice and piano. The songs are “Now I Have Fed and Eaten Up the Rose”, “A Green Lowland of Pianos” and “O Boundless, Boundless Evening.”