Shoeseum/ Tiny Albie
Tap dancers teach Albie how patterns can break down a big task; Bigger isn’t better.
Rosie asks Albie to organize the lost shoes in her “shoeseum” – an overwhelming job until tap dancers teach Albie about breaking down a big task using patterns; Albie thinks bigger is better when Huggy is too small to help Zia fix her bicycle, but a visit to a sculptor who works in miniature reminds her that tiny details can be the most important – like the wheel’s air valve only Huggy can close.
