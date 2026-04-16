    Sports In America

    Shea Serrano Talks “Expensive Basketball” (And Other Things)

    Air Date: April 17, 2026 2:00 pm
    Listen 52:12

    Shea Serrano always has perfect analogies; comparing a Ray Allen jumpshot to a violin made of butter or Sue Bird’s backpedal to a 20th-century poem.

    This week, with the NBA postseason tipping off, we sit down with Shea to learn how he developed his unique style of storytelling and why it feels so approachable. We’ll hear how he went from a middle school basketball coach to a five-time New York Times bestselling author and catch a glimpse inside his latest book, “Expensive Basketball.”

    We’ll also sit down with The Athletic’s Katie Woo to talk about what we’ve learned during the first few weeks of the baseball season and raise the question: Are we okay with franchises buying their way to the top?

    Show Notes

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