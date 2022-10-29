    Sarah Fleiss: Captivating Voice

    Air Date: October 28, 2022

    Soprano Sarah Fleiss takes us on a journey of two sets of songs by Bottesini and Fauré from different time periods as well as musical opposites but complements each other. We also get a peep of her cinematic role as Monica in The Medium, an opera by Gian Carlo Menotti, an alum of Curtis Institute of Music.

    WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.

    Brought to you by On Stage at Curtis

    On Stage at Curtis

    On Stage at Curtis

    Experience student recitals by today's finest young classical musicians on the stage of Field Concert Hall at the Curtis Institute of Music.

    Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

    Together we can reach 100% of WHYY’s fiscal year goal

    Donate
    Learn about WHYY Member benefits
    Ways to Donate