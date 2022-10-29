Sarah Fleiss: Captivating Voice
Soprano Sarah Fleiss takes us on a journey of two sets of songs by Bottesini and Fauré from different time periods as well as musical opposites but complements each other. We also get a peep of her cinematic role as Monica in The Medium, an opera by Gian Carlo Menotti, an alum of Curtis Institute of Music.
